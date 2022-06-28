WATCH: Little Girl Does a Perfect Bottle Flip at Baseball Game as Crowd Cheers Her Up

A video of a little girl’s effort to successfully nail a bottle flip has the Internet talking. The incident took place during a baseball game. So much so that the people, present at the venue, stopped paying heed to the game, and cheered for the little girl.

With New York Yankees and Houston Astros having their horns locked at the Yankee stadium, the game was at a crucial point, but the crowd at section 202 had a more interesting tussle to focus on. A young girl was sitting on the bench and trying to flip a bottle. The first try did not go through. The girl almost had it on the second try, which excited the crowd.

It was the third try that did the trick and as the bottle landed perfectly, the crowd in the backdrop erupted in a loud cheer, just like how it goes when their team hits a homerun. The clip was shared by a fan who was at the stadium. The caption along with it read, “This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip." Take a look:

In the subsequent tweet, the user stated that the scenario built up while the game, in the bottom of the 9th inning, was tied, with a man on second base.

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost 2.4 crore views and more than 13 lakh likes. Netizens hurtled with their reactions and comments in abundance.

One user wrote, “Giving children confidence? Mark me a present. Love it."

“How fantastic – she will remember that day forever more," wrote another.

This user claimed that the video “wins Twitter," for the day.

Another mentioned, “These are the kind of people I need in my life, the energy I want."

What are your thoughts on this adorable moment?

