WATCH: Little Girl Passionately Belting Out 'Kaise Hua' With Dad is Winning Hearts Again

A little girl giving her all to belting out the ‘Kaise Hua’ song from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has been winning hearts on Twitter. In the viral video clip that was originally posted two years ago, the kid can be seen jamming with her dad who is playing Kaise Hua on his guitar and singing it. The toddler joins in, but she seems to reserve her energy in belting out the Kaise Hua bit of the song. What’s more, she has her own little guitar in hand and appears to be no less than a pro.

This kid has surely got a bright future ahead of her if her passion for music as exhibited in the clip is anything to go by.

Meanwhile, the ‘Gulabi Aankhen’ kid was also back on the Internet to steal everyone’s hearts recently. In the now-viral video, the boy is phenomenally singing legendary Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi. The mesmerising video was tweeted by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan on July 8, and it will honestly leave you wanting to play it on loop.

Dropping the video on his official Twitter account, Awanish wrote in the caption, “Made my day," and ended it with a red heart emoticon. In the video, the boy is not only singing beautifully but also playing the piano along. It appears that the little boy has received training, and now his talent is blossoming stunningly. While his childhood singing was extremely cute and adorable, his voice has completely transformed now and sounds very soothing to the ears.

