WATCH: Little Girl Steals the Show With Her Moves to 'Pushpa' Song 'Saami Saami'

The ‘Saami Saami’ song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others, got people across the world grooving, and for months on end. Even now, the trend has not completely died down on Instagram, where there was a deluge of dance Reels to Sami Sami after the film’s release. A little girl, backed up by several talented tots, dancing to the song and pulling off Rashmika’s signature step to perfection has been winning the Internet.

The video going viral on Twitter appears to have been shot at some school program, where several kids in uniform could be seen dancing.

Recently, a video of an elderly woman rocking the dance stage with her super energetic dance on Saami Saaami also went viral on the internet. In the clip, Mounika Yadav’s song plays in the background as the Dadi goes bonkers and shows off her nimble movements. Well, dance like no one is watching you and this desi Dadi is clearly dropping cues how to do it. The clip was shared by an Instagram page, which goes by the name Gidda Company.

Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Pushpa. Called Pushpa: The Rule, the film promises to have some exciting faceoff between Allu Arjun’s titular character, and Fahadh Faasil’s character. Well, there is a good news for fans. If reports are to be believed, then Pushpa 2 will go on floors from the third week of Spetember.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Sukumar is all set to take the films on floor in September after working hard on the script. A source revealed, “Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny (Allu Arjun) and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kick-starts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later."

