Watch: Little Girl Takes a Sip Of Soft Drink for First Time, Her Reaction Is Priceless

Social media is inundated with an expansive range of diverse content. Anything featuring little kids somehow assumes favour among netizens and why not. Children have a gifted knack to look adorable while possibly doing anything. And it is just so pleasing if the camera manages to capture some of their most heart-melting antics. Case in point: a little girl’s first cola sip has captured the attention of many people online? Her epic reaction is the key reason.

A clip of the toddler tasting the aerated drink was shared online by a Twitter user. The baby, who appears to be seated at a McDonald’s outlet while the video was filmed, had the company of her parents.

The baby, wearing a cute outfit, is seen taking a sip of Coca-Cola. She is seen holding the glass of the fizzy drink in her hands when she sucks at the straw. Just as she takes in her first sip, a series of epic reactions follow. She seems to be startled by the fizz and the taste of the beverage. It takes her a moment to comprehend it as she drops her neck to the back. The little child soon recovers after the bubbles subside and comes back up to give it another try.

The fact that she comes back for another sip shows that she may have liked the soft drink. Nonetheless, we are only grateful that the camera caught her epic reaction

Watch the viral clip here:

The tweet went quickly viral, garnering more than 430k views, 15000 likes and several reactions in the comments. While some users found the clip really adorable, others raised concerns about a toddler trying aerated drinks.

A section of the internet pointed out that the girl was seen immediately going back to the straw which implies how addictive it is. “The bubbles are also very bad, mainly for your teeth, even when there’s no sugar in it," read the comment.

