WATCH: Little One's Loud Cheer For Her Father's Graduation Ceremony Wins Internet

Parents cheering their kids at their graduation ceremony is not something new, but what if the tables turn? This recent viral video is an answer to that query. An Instagram user recently shared adorable moments from his graduation ceremony where his little one could be seen cheering on top of her voice. The video shows him walking on the stage to receive his college degree when his daughter in the audience, shouts, “Congratulations, daddy." The entire auditorium bursts into laughter after this exchange and the proud father sends a flying kiss to her daughter before saying, “I love you." o this, the little girl replies and says, “I love you, daddy."

Sharing the video of this cute exchange on Instagram, the man wrote that his graduation ceremony would have been incomplete without the presence of her daughter. “My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt ‘Being father to my daughter ‘ is the biggest accomplishment and achievement for me. She is the world’s best daughter, but you know what people actually say, ‘LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE FATHER.’ This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever," he added in the caption.

The video went viral on Instagram garnering over 1.8 million views along with a flood of reactions to the cute father-daughter exchange. “This video made my day," wrote a user while another called it the “cutest" in the world.

Earlier in March this year, a photo of a daughter clicking her father at his graduation ceremony had gone viral. Dressed in a formal suit and the graduation cap, the dad can be posing for his daughter’s camera sporting a beaming smile.

Users dropped heartfelt reactions to the adorable moment and the original photo received over a million likes on Twitter. Sharing his reaction, a user said that it was thrilling to see the man making education his priority and added that the effort will not only set an example for his daughter but the society at large.

