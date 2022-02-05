WATCH: London Postmen Stumble Around in a Daze After Accidentally Eating Hash Brownies

Opening an unclaimed package with no return address resulted in a fleet of postmen working for the Royal Mail getting really high on Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Clapham, South London, where a bunch of postmen are being said to have accidentally eaten brownies laced with cannabis and then ended up hallucinating and walking unsteadily, reported Metro UK. The box titled ‘Pablo Chocobar’ contained the edibles and were mistaken as treats, which the postmen distributed among each other. The video, in the form of a collection of stories on Instagram, was shared on various other social media platforms as well. One video surfaced on Twitter which showed the thread depicting the incident. The in-text accompanying the video read, “Today almost all posties in Clapham accidentally ate hash brownies, and I had to pick them up one by one because they were so high.”

In the next clip, a few disoriented postmen are seen trying to find balance and senses, followed by another clip that shows a postman confessing that he ate four brownies. The thread ends with a picture of the box containing the cannabis-laced brownies, and the in-text read, “One guy said he was walking to a door and thought he was walking forever.”

According to the account of the postmen, the box containing the hash brownies had no return address, and the house in which it was supposed to be delivered was empty. The box was kept at the Royal Mail’s sorting office for almost a month, due to which, it was decided in unison to open the box.

Although the incident is termed as rib-tickling on social media, it failed to come out as funny when it reached the Royal Mail. As per a report by Metro, Royal Mail is taking the matter seriously and is commencing an investigation regarding the incident. In a statement released by Royal Mail, it was mentioned that “disciplinary action might be taken” and that the staff will be taught the correct procedures for “dealing with items with no address for delivery or return.”

