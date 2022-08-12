WATCH: Long-lost Siblings Reunite At Children's Hospital in Texas

A matter of chance and a biotechnology tool helped two long-lost siblings reunite in Houston, Texas. The two were in the vicinity of each other for years. Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry crossed paths for the first time in 2015 when Turner moved to Houston. Turner took up a gig as a producer at the Sparklefly Recording Studio. The studio was built within hospital premises where patients could record their own music. During the same time, Christina, who is with the US Air Force, started bringing her four-year-old son, Bryson, to the hospital for treatments.

One day, Turner’s wife Maria bought a DNA testing kit manufactured by 23andMe, a Google-backed company. The testing kit takes into account the DNA and compares it to their database. The application reflects if the DNA matches someone else’s. It showed that Turner had “familial match, sibling," with Christina.

Having crossed each other’s path many times, Turner had no clue about who Christina was. Christina, on the other hand, knew Turner as “the guy playing keyboard at the studio." Turner tried reaching her but the application displayed that Christina had not been active for months.

Maria decided to not give up and tracked her down on Facebook. She found that they had a mutual friend. Maria, through her mutual friend, contacted Christina and set up a meeting.

“We talk now about how grateful we are to just be a part of not only God’s bigger story of reconciliation but thankful we have found each other and just we are in each other’s hearts even before we physically met each other," Raymond wrote in the hospital’s blog.

Such reunions always fill hearts with gushes of positive energy. Recently, two siblings, separated during the India-Pakistan partition, met again, after 75 years at the Kartarpur Corridor.

