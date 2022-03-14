Watch: Lucknow Tea Vendor’s Kashmiri Noon Chai With a Twist

If you have ever been to Kashmir and Ladakh, it is not possible that you haven’t tried the pink coloured Noon Chai. But it seems these days other places in India are also adopting this regional drink with their own variations. An Instagram reel, shared by a food blogging page named Yumyumindia a few weeks ago, featured a tea stall in Lucknow making the noon chai with a twist.

In the brief video clip, one can see the tea vendor crushing a fan puff in a bowl and then he loads it with a dollop of what appears to be either homemade white butter or malai (cream). The vendor then pours hot pink tea from a samovar, a traditional metal container used to store boiled tea and water. Now, the pink tea is ready to be served.

So far, the video has got over 11.3 million views and more than 4 lakh users have liked it. The comment section is also flooded with thousands of comments. While in the caption, the page titled the tea as “Pink Chai", many people were quick to point out that the preparation was actually called the ‘noon chai’ or Kashmiri chai.

Advertisement

Traditionally the noon tea is salty. Noon in Kashmiri and regional dialects in many parts of India means salt. Nowadays, many people are making it sweet by substituting butter with cream to suit the taste buds of those who are not used to consuming salty tea.

Recently, another video showing “pink tea" went viral for all the wrong reasons, and it left the social media disgusted. The making of the ‘gulabi chai’ featured the vendor adding the sweet Rooh Afza syrup to the boiling tea.

Advertisement

The strange concoction neither impressed the food vlogger nor the users on social media, who witnessed the preparation. The food blogger who could not tolerate even one sip of the tea was seen pouring the cup on the road.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.