WATCH: Ludhiana Education Officer Being Garlanded with Shoes by Parents

A video showing the district education officer in Ludhiana being felicitated with a garland of shoes is going viral. The video was shared by journalist Mohammad Ghazali on Twitter. The officer was allegedly getting treated this way by members of a parents association because he did not pay heed to their grievances. The DEO does not realise that he had been garlanded with shoes until much later in the clip as he posed for photos. Here is the tweet: “Upset over their grievances not being addressed, members of a parents association in Ludhiana garlanded the district education officer with a shoe. The officer was happily getting clicked till he realised it !!!! A police complaint has been filed by the district education officer."

Netizens were amused by the video and reacted with memes:

“When the man saw the chappals."

“Watched 20:22 placing in correct angle for photoshoot. Can’t stop laughing. "

“Punjabis are a class apart."

“And it’s written Work Is Worship on his desk."

“District education department is one of the most currupt. They take bribe even for releasing your own salary."

According to a report in The Times of India, Ludhiana Parents Association had requested the District Education Officer to look into allegations of molestation against a teacher in a government school, but the education department took almost a week to question the teacher. One of the members said that such matters should be taken up immediately. He also alleged that the government was trying to save its skin by transferring the teacher to a boys’ school. “Such a person should be suspended," the member added. The DEO had said that the enquiry report would be sent to higher authorities.

