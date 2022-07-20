WATCH: Macedonian Wedding Starts With Best Man Shaving Groom in Sweet Ritual

Wedding traditions around the world come with their own unique cultural and social elements. One such unique wedding tradition is practised in Galicnik, North Macedonia. The wedding is more than just the union of bride and groom as it includes unique rituals.

Known as Petrovden wedding, the ceremony begins with a symbolic custom of a shave performed by the groom’s best man, to mark his separation from his family. Meanwhile, the bride starts the day by peeping through a wedding ring and singing while she follows this ritual. The bride and the groom arrive on horseback, as the best man playfully attempts to “bridle the bride.” Following this ceremony, women in traditional Macedonian outfits embellished with sequins perform the Bride’s Dance, while the men perform the ‘Teshkoto’ or Hard Dance.

A guest at a recently concluded wedding in Galicnik, Ognen Karadjozovski, told Reuters, “The Galicnik wedding represents a way that brings together tradition, history and art, something that should be respected, something that we should protect and keep."

Sonja, a visitor from Australia who witnessed the wedding told the news agency, “My background is Macedonian, my parents are from Macedonia and I've been wanting to come here since I was a little girl.” She added, “I used to dance Macedonian dancing and so all of the costumes that they wear we wore when we were dancing. So I've wanted to come here since I was a little girl and I'm finally here.”

Some even say that the Macedonian wedding is similar to Turkish wedding traditions as a user commented on Twitter, “It is very similar to Turkish traditions. If we were in Macedonia, we wouldn't feel like strangers and we would play halay together. They look very nice.”

Many Greek weddings are also known for their unique traditions. A Greek Orthodox Sacrament of Marriage comes with unique rituals including the tradition of the groom giving the bride her wedding shoes as a gift.

