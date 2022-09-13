Watch: Magician Makes Woman Appear on Chair But Netizens Know How He Did it

Not only children but even adults love watching magic shows. Magicians are deft tricksters who fool our eyes by making an impossible act seem possible. All magic tricks are marked with certain strategies and secrets that the human eye fails to notice. However, as we grow up, we tend to realize the master plan behind the tricks.

A recent viral video that has amused but not fooled the netizens shows a similar incident. An account named Next Level Skills uploaded the video on Twitter, which has gone viral in no time.

The 9-second video opens with a magician draping a black cloth over an empty chair. A crowd of onlookers waited for the magic to happen as the magician ruffled the cloth for some time. Much to the excitement of the viewers, as soon as the material was lifted, a woman appeared on the chair out of the blue. She even waved at the audience.

The now-viral video has grabbed the attention of the Internet community. However, Twitteratis have managed to decipher the trick behind the magic and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“Look at the top of the chair when the cloak is over it. You can see the outline of two doors/flaps opening up to let the girl out," pointed out one user. Another noted, “There’s a hidden compartment in the chair…"

Magic tricks have become a source of amusement nowadays. People have become keener in finding out the efficient tactics behind the acts. They do not go in blindly for any trick shown by a magician.

Earlier, a school-going kid showing his magic trick took the Internet by storm. Using two black pebbles, the schoolboy deftly transferred the stones from one hand to the next swiftly so that people failed to observe when and how he did it.

