WATCH: Mahout Climbs Elephant the 'Baahubali' Way

We all had been captivated by the magnificent moment when actor Prabhas climbs an elephant in ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’. Now the scene in the film might be created using computer graphics, but a mahout has pulled off a similar stunt with his skills. A video has gone viral where the mahout is seen putting his skills as well as his coordination with the elephant to display. “He did it," wrote IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra while sharing the video on his Twitter handle. He also tagged actor Prabhas and director of the film SS Rajamouli along with the post.

In the clip, the mahout is seen standing with his elephant on the side of the road. With a stick in his hand, the mahout holds the elephant’s trunk while the gentle giant picks him up. Showcasing sheer talent, the mahout manages to climb atop the elephant and sits casually on the seat-like structure.

Not only the mahout, but even the elephant displays incredible coordination with his handler and assists him patiently. After effortlessly pulling off the stunt, the duo gets back on the road as the elephant starts moving without the need to be signalled.

The clip went viral and amassed more than 33,000 views along with 2,700 likes on Twitter. Users in the comment section just could not get over the stunt and recalled the scene from the SS Rajamouli’s 2017 film.

One user highlighted how the mahout looked quite old but still showcased immense strength while pulling himself to the top of the elephant.

Another praised the strong bond that the elephant shared with his handler and claimed that they were one soul.

This user claimed that Prabhas will look like the mahout once he gets old.

For those who are not aware of the term, mahouts are basically elephant handlers who share a close bond with their jumbos. Mahouts spend their day caring, cleaning, conditioning and training the gentle giants.

