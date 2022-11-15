WATCH: Male Friends of Indian Groom Walk Down Chicago Street in Sarees

Friends of the bride and groom frequently play pranks or put on performances for the couple on their wedding day. While most groups choose common activities like dance performances as a surprise, some break past all expectations by doing something utterly absurd or unorthodox like the two men in a now-viral video from Chicago.

Two men dressed in saree strolled through the streets of Chicago on their way to their Indian friend’s wedding, shattering gendered clothing preconceptions in a recent viral video. The “best men" of the groom perfected the Indian look by donning bindis on their foreheads and stunning six-yard drapes. The groom was moved with excitement upon seeing them, and the video documenting the men’s experience with androgynous attire quickly went viral on social media.

The clip was uploaded by Paragon Films, Chicago Wedding Videographers. The caption of the video read, “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees."

The clip also shows a woman, seemingly the bride, assisting the men on the street. The groom was all surprised by the gesture and burst out laughing when he saw his friends dressed up. At the end of the video, the groom hugs his friends and the three of them stand tall with their arms around their shoulders. You can also spot the bride, who was trying to get a peek at her groom and his friends.

The video has received over thirty thousand likes and over three lakh nineteen thousand views. Several users commented and appreciated the gesture by the groom’s best men. A user wrote “This is priceless. They look so cute and adorable." “The guys are getting more creative! Love it!" commented another user. A third user wrote, “They got the bindi and everything."

What do you think of this hilarious surprise?

