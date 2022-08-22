WATCH: Man Casually Walks Along Delhi Metro Track as Crowd Screams From Below

In perhaps an ultimate (and dangerous) example of Desi ‘jugaad’, a man was seen walking along the metro track at Delhi’s Nangloi metro station. The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by one Amir Khan. In the clip, a huge crowd of onlookers could be seen gathered below, whistling and calling out. The man above, however, takes no notice and casually continues down his path. Nangloi station is located on the Green Line of Delhi Metro, and falls in the West Delhi district.

While a potentially dangerous stunt, Instagram users could be seen making jokes. “Always make your own road," wrote one. “Legend says he is still walking," commented another. “Just west Delhi things," yet another Instagram user commented.

Advertisement

In another such stunt, a man drove his autorickshaw on a foot overbridge above the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to cross lanes, a video of which went viral on social media alerting police to the act.

As per a study of the video, the incident took place in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and efforts were on to nab the driver, the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police official said.

Advertisement

In yet another stunt, a video of a commuter applying force to open the platform screen doors (PSD) at the Dahisar Metro station recently went viral on the internet. In the clip, an unknown man is seen trying to break free through a door installed for travellers’ security and safety. Within seconds, the alarms attached to the door went off signalling red light for danger. The entire event caused disruption as employees of the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) had to arrive at the scene to fix the issue.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 7 at about 6:24 pm in the evening. When the officials arrived at the location, they did not know the main cause why the alarm suddenly went off. However, when the CCTV footage of the platform was reviewed to determine the problem, the video of the unknown man came to the fore. The footage of the unknown man was also shared by a Twitter user.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here