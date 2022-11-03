WATCH: Man Catches Giant Snake Hidden Inside Scooter Using His Bare Hands

Snakes tend to slide into the sneakiest spots and hide. As fun as that may sound, it is horrifying at the same time. In a similar incident, a snake was caught hiding inside a scooter. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a man taking out the snake using his bare hands. The man is a conservationist and is trying to rescue the giant cobra. The video was originally posted by Avinash Yadav, who is a conservationist and he regularly posts interesting clips about different species of snakes.

In the clip, the man first opens the front of the scooter using a tool. Further into the video, he can be seen taking out the snake using his hands. As he keeps pulling the snake out, there is no end to it. Have a look:

Advertisement

The video has managed to gather over 29K views and has several comments.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a python swallowing an entire deer with seconds went viral. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows the reptile swiftly swallowing its prey. The location of the incident has not been mentioned. However, many users have said that this is a Burmese python. The video begins by the python opening its wide mouth. Further into the video, you can see it gulping an entire deer. Also, a man next to the python can be seen tapping its body without any fear.

In another similar incident, a 22-foot-long python ate a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia. As per the police, a search started after the victim, identified as 54-year-old Jahrah, did not come home after collecting rubber from a plantation in the Jambi region. While speaking to CNN Indonesia, Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa said that the victim’s husband searched the entire area. He only found her sandals, headscarf, jacket, and knife. The next day, the husband, along with his search party, came across a giant snake with a swollen midsection.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here