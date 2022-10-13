Watch: Man Clicks Pictures With What He Thought To Be Statues And Then...

You must have seen statues of different human beings on the roadside in several places, especially in foreign countries. People often take pictures with them and enjoy it a lot. But today, we are going to talk about it for a completely different reason. This video is not only hilarious but also shocking to one of the subjects in it, giving him a mini heart attack.

A Twitter account named Extreme LoL is known for sharing funny videos & Memes has shared this hilarious video and made us laugh out loud.

The video shows a man having a photo session with statues only to see one of those move his hand to the man’s shoulder. The person was with another man who was clicking his pictures.

While sharing the video, the user wrote, “His soul left for a moment" and it has received over 6 lakh views. For those of you who don’t know these statues are humans acting like statues.

One of the users said, “Wow, that would have taken a year off my lifespan."

While another wrote, “There was a fancy store in Chicago on State Street that had an actor that did this in the window of their store, and I remember the first time I saw him move it was pretty freaky."

One more said, “Lol, that’s so funny. How many pics did you pose for? It cracked me up."

