Watch: Man Clicks Selfie With Fish and Then Flings His Phone Into Water

Absent-mindedness is a common feature that many of us share. Being preoccupied with thoughts that have nothing in common with the activity you’re indulging in at present can make you do things that come across as stupid.

Twitter handle TansuYegen is known for posting videos that are often amusing and hilariously funny. The most recent one shows a man on a motorboat taking selfies with a fish that he, in all probability, caught hold of from the water. He is all smiling while taking the selfie, with little idea about the blunder he was just about to commit.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

After he was done with the selfies, instead of tossing the fish back into the water, he flung his phone into the water, instead. It is indeed a big facepalm moment for the internet. However, it is certainly not amusing for the man, who paid a heavy price for his mistake. Take a look at the video.

However, it is very much possible that the video is completely scripted and was done deliberately. A Twitter user was quick to dig out another hilarious video of the same man and post it in the comments section, which means that the man probably makes such videos.

Even then, the video remains funny and will give you your daily dose of laughter, apart from making you care about taking selfies with a fish on a boat.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here