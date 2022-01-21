WATCH: Man Climbs Tree, Another Attacks Vaccine Officials in UP to Avoid Getting Jabbed

India has seen less vaccine hesitancy compared to other countries, however, a couple of videos emerging from Uttar Pradesh have shown the difficulty health professionals are facing on the ground. In two videos from Ballia district released by ANI, a man can be seen climbing a tree to avoid getting vaccinated and in another one, a boatman can be seen attacking an official from the vaccination team. Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer at Reoti told ANI: “A boatman and another man who climbed a tree (in different viral videos) were reluctant to take vaccines but took the jabs after they were convinced."

In the first video, officials can be seen coaxing a man to climb down a tree and get vaccinated, to which he obliges. He then takes the vaccine on the spot. Here is the video:

In another video from the same district, a boatman can be seen becoming aggressive as he tries to escape from officials from the vaccination drive. Shouting ‘Hum Nahin Lenge’ repeatedly, he charges at an official and pushes him to the ground. When the official still pursues him, the boatman pushes him again. Here is the video:

As Uttar Pardesh gears up for elections, the vaccination drive has been hastened to make sure that everyone is vaccinated. Anti-vaxxers have been trying to find various ways to avoid getting jabbed. Last month, a man from Italy made headlines when he tried to use a fake arm to avoid it. An AFP report says that nobody was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man, in his 50s, was reported to local police following the incident in the town of Biella, northwest Italy. “The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity," the leader of the Piedmont regional government, Albert Cirio, said in a statement on Facebook. He said the man’s actions were “unacceptable faced with the sacrifice that our entire community has paid during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost."

