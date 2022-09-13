WATCH: Man Crushed by Broken Down Car While Trying to Fix it, Video Sparks Debate

The internet is once again in a dilemma about using an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) car or a manual one over the safety factor. The discussion was prompted on Twitter after a video showed a man being crushed by what many are saying, an automatic car that he was fixing. As per the clip, the car broke down, after which the man stepped outside and stood in front of the car to open the hood. He went back to his seat to make some changes near the steering wheel. After he returned to the bonnet area to continue sorting out the issue, the car sped up and crushed the man against a shutter. The tweet along with the video read, “Warning: If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle. Please warn your friends and relatives. Share this message as an example."

The clip has left Twitter users divided on whether the car that appears in the video is indeed an automatic vehicle or a manual one. A Twitter user remarked, “Seems manual vehicles are more safer by all means." Others claimed the car seems to be a manual transmission vehicle left in first gear. “This car is not an AT but an MT. Many people put their MT cars in 1st gear without engaging the handbrake when they park it. He has forgotten the car is in gear while attempting to start the car. All modern AT cars have many safety features to prevent such incidents," wrote a user.

This user shared their own personal experience: “Sometimes with an automatic vehicle, it starts even with breaks on and it’s bloody scary. Have faced it."

As per this user, the man should have left the car in parking gear: “Always leave automatic car in parking gear. He was trying to jump start the car. Ideally, automatic car doesn’t start if it is not in parking gear. Something must be wrong with car ignition system."

What are your views about the clip?

