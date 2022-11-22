Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Man Cuddles And Kisses Tiger Cub, Internet Can't Take Its Eyes Off Them

Watch: Man Cuddles And Kisses Tiger Cub, Internet Can't Take Its Eyes Off Them

A video showing a man loving a tiger cub like a kitten has gone viral on Instagram.

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 11:32 IST

Delhi, India

The video goes against all odds and shows a beautiful example of how even the wildest of animals can be tamed if treated the right way.
Humans and wildlife often don’t go hand in hand. This is because they see each other as predators. This creates a problem with the co-existence of wild animals and human beings in the same space. Humans have, for a long, encroached on the habitat of wild animals to expand their civilization.

On the other hand, when humans try to enjoy spending time in the heart of nature, there is always that fear of being targeted by wild animals such as tigers and lions. However, a video showing a man loving a tiger cub like a kitten has gone viral on Instagram.

The video goes against all odds and shows a beautiful example of how even the wildest of animals can be tamed if treated the right way. The tiger cub can be seen lying defenceless in the man’s arms and seems to be enjoying his petting and kisses. The tiger cub, although not in its natural habitat, seems relaxed in the man’s arms.

The video gained more than 1,800 likes and over 8.9K views in just a day. People in the comments section were surprised to see the interaction but also loved to see the man adoring the baby tiger.

A user commented, “This is showing love and giving the attention it needs."

Another user wrote, “Rock-a-bye baby. Beautiful precious tiger baby."

A third user commented in Spanish that translated to, “What a beautiful little tiger baby and with what love he treats him. He is very cute."

Many more such comments of people feeling amazed and calling the video adorable were found in the comments section.

Such videos restore our faith in humanity and tell us that humans and wildlife can coexist and make for a great ecosystem where everyone lives healthily.

first published: November 22, 2022, 11:32 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 11:32 IST
