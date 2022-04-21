WATCH: Man Dances Around With Gun in Hand, IAS Officer Calls it 'Cultural Depravity'

In a viral video purportedly from Bihar’s Gopalganj, a man could be seen holding a gun as he danced with a dancer on what appears to be a stage. Many have expressed their apprehensions, saying that the scenario looks like an accident waiting to happen. The man can be seen dancing along to music with the gun in his hand, at one point even waving it over his head. Sometimes, he even points it directly at the other dancer. The viral video was shared by ABP News journalist Prakash Kumar on Twitter. As a series of commenters criticised the incident and expressed their fears, IAS officer Sanjay Kumar joined in. He tweeted: “this makes me speechless and also makes me realise the level of “cultural depravity"." News18 could not independently establish the veracity of the video.

There are a number of videos going around on social media where people purportedly from Bihar could be seen dancing while brandishing pistols in hand. Last year in August, two youths from Rohtas district of Bihar were arrested on Tuesday for shooting a video brandishing a pistol. The youths were arrested after the video went viral on social media platform Facebook. The youth had posted the amateur video on Facebook on Sunday. In the video they were seen brandishing a pistol in air, while moving in a sports utility vehicle.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Bharti received inputs regarding two youths moving around in a SUV and brandishing a pistol in the sensitive zone of Dehri subdivision of the district. Taking suo moto action the district SP formed a special team to nab the duo for brandishing arms in a sensitive zone. “As per the video, the duo had kept a pistol on the dashboard of the SUV and were moving around in the sensitive areas of Dehri subdivision including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office, SP office and Bihar Military Police (BMP) -2 camp," said Rohtas SP.

