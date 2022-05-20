WATCH: Man Ditches Wedding Ceremony to Save Dog From Drowning and He's Our Hero

A video recently shared on social media shows why dogs and humans are considered best friends. Admittedly, there are years of evidence already piled up consisting of faithful and selfless acts that add weight to the saying. But despite the big pile, highlighting such incidents tend to warm viewers’ hearts and leave them awestruck. In the newest evidence of why canines and humans have been co-existing for centuries, a dog, stuck at the bank of a ferociously flowing stream, was rescued by a man who was attending a wedding in the vicinity. In the video, a cemented bank is visible, under which is a black pooch, scared to death. Helpless, it is seen standing still on a small piece of ground he managed to acquire.

All of a sudden, a man wearing a two-piece, is seen heading towards the edge of the bank. He first takes his coat off and gets into a prone position in an attempt to catch hold of the dog. Although he can touch the dog, he seems to be falling short of a few inches to hold a strong limb. All he can reach are the dog’s ears.

This is when another man approaches the man trying to rescue the dog and holds the legs of the man in the prone position. Having achieved better reach, he dives in further and manages to hold the canine’s legs.

Take a look:

The dog, back on stable grounds, slightly explores the area while the men return with their coats. The dog, in the last few seconds of the video, is seen following the man who rescued it.

Netizens were so glad to have such a happy ending to a video containing a man and a dog. One user stated, “Sometimes, I love humanity. I like how the dog ultimately followed him in the end." Another wrote, “Honestly, this one really warms my heart."

