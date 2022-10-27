Watch: Man Dodges Car But Ends Up Being Hit By Traffic Sign in Most Unusual Accident

Social media is a hub of funny videos. While some are pranks pulled by people to gain attention, others are victims of an accident that seem humorous. A man suffered a similar fate when he dodged a speeding car but was then hit on his head by a traffic sign. The video was posted on the microblogging platform Twitter.

The 8-second footage looked like it was recorded with a dashcam and captioned – “Nah". The video showed a speeding car, which almost lost control, dodging another card heading towards it from the other side. However, the car managed to dodge the second vehicle. But in an attempt to do so, the car moved to the right and over the footpath where a man was standing with a bag in his hand.

Advertisement

The man managed to dodge the car, however, the car hit a traffic sign on the footpath and that in turn bent towards the man and hit his head. The man fell and the video ended at this point. Since being published on October 26, the video has gone viral with more than 6 lakh views and over 20,000 likes.

A lot of users found the incident funny. A user commented, “Come on man, how??? What are the odds lol (laughing out loud) & nobody is going to believe him when he says that story (should keep it to himself really lol) can’t stand bad drivers, by the way, they’re the worst!"

Another user wrote, “I could watch this on repeat because the man really had no reason to run that way."

Advertisement

A third user said, “This is so not funny if it’s real, yet I burst out laughing! It’s got to be the audio!"

Innumerable others laughed at it and some even reacted with memes and other similar incidents in the comments.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here