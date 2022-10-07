Watch: Man Dressed as Ravana Shakes a Leg To Haryanvi Song, Netizens Love Him

People all over the nation are still busy with Dussehra celebrations. From getting dressed in gorgeous outfits to diving into a plethora of delicacies, this festival of establishing good over evil, and light over dark is being celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm.

During the auspicious occasion, you might have often spotted people engaged in costume play, performing stage acts, disguised as either Ram or Ravana.

One such video of a man dressed like a demon king Ravana has grabbed the attention of social media users. No, not for his acting on stage. But, for breaking into a tremendous dance performance on the streets.

Gaurang Bhardwa shared the amusing video on the micro-blogging site, leaving the Internet in splits. Drawing comparisons between men and women, he tweeted, “Girls: Hey man tomorrow is my interview, I’m feeling scared. Boys (before burning):"

The now-viral clip shows a man cloaked in an exact representation of Ravana wearing a crown and sporting a fake moustache with long hair. However, what caught the eyes of the netizens was his energetic dance moves to the famous Haryanvi song Gaj Ka Daman.

With absolutely no hesitation from the crowd of onlookers who watched the man’s impromptu dance performance on the streets, this person — dressed like a Ravana — was seen enjoying himself wholeheartedly. He was soon joined by his fellow partner, who was also disguised as Mandodari, Ravana’s wife and the Queen of Lanka.

The duo’s on-fleek dance performance was widely loved by Internet users. They reacted to the video with hilarious replies. “Dance battle would have been more interesting in Shree Ram and Ravan instead of war battle… just saying," joked one user. “Are ye saare Ravan itne cool kuyn hai? (Why are all the Raavan’s so cool?)" remarked a second.

The hilarious video is slowly gaining traction on Twitter. So far, it has amassed over 59.3k views and collected more than 3k likes. What do you have to say about Ravana’s dance performance?

