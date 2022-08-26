Watch: Man Escapes Unhurt As Car Drift Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

Ever since the Fast and Furious movies popularised the concept of drifting, many car enthusiasts all over the world have tried doing it and recorded their performances on camera. Drifting is a driving manoeuvre in which the driver purposefully oversteers, losing traction, while keeping control and guiding the vehicle through the whole turn. While there are various videos on the internet where car enthusiasts show off their drifting skills, there are also instances when the car stunt may not go as planned.

Some stunts may go wrong and a recent video that went viral showcases one such instance where a man narrowly escapes death while coming under the wheels of a drifting vehicle. This video has been posted on the social media platform Twitter by a handle named Barstool Sports.

The video shows a car drifting through a turn with several onlookers. However, the rear of the car, while manoeuvring around, hits a man who immediately falls. To the horror of the onlookers, the rear tire runs over the man, however, the man appears to escape unhurt.

However, it ends up being an embarrassing experience for the man as his pants come off, having got stuck in the wheels of the car. The video ends abruptly as the man tries to get up trying to pull up his pants while onlookers try to record the incident on their phones. Take a look at the video.

This video, hilariously captioned, “Bringing true meaning to getting skid marks on your underwear" was shared on August 23 and has been viewed more than 5 million times so far. More than 50,000 people have liked the video.

