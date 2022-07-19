Watch: Man Examines Objects With Microscope, Finds A Colony Of Germs

If you are extensively mysophobic or germaphobic, it may come as a piece of distressing news to you that no matter how well you wash or wipe clean your edibles as well as other objects like tools or furniture, there will still be chances of microorganisms clinging on to the surface. These are not visible to the naked eye and hence, we remain oblivious of their presence.

However, a recent video posted by the Facebook page of UNILAD Tech is giving everyone creepy crawlies as it showcases microscopic germs in almost everything that exists. The video shows a man examining everyday things with a microscope, which includes an apple, a leaf and even water. Small microscopic organisms are seen crawling inside the inner roots of the apple, swimming around in a drop of water and also clinging to the surface of the leaf. The man then examines a speck of dust on a table and even that is found to be infested by microscopic germs.

The video has left a lot of people uncomfortable and unsure about what to consume. “Oh My God That’s scary. Everything we see in this video is full of Germ’s what do we eat then," read a comment while another person commented, “I am going to starve to death now".

Another user pointed out that our body itself had such microorganisms present in them and hence it would not be such a big deal to ingest these germs as our body is naturally habituated. Some even joked that since we are all eating microscopic germs, there are practically no vegetarians in the world.

