WATCH: Man Finds Baby Frog in Salad Box, Seeks Twitter's Help to Keep Him as Pet

Imagine opening your salad box and finding a cute little baby frog in it? What will be your reaction? Frightened to death, isn’t it? Although Simon Curtis was an exception in this case. The author and actor has been taking care of the amphibian and also feeding snacks to him. Let’s get to see the humorous adventures of Simon and his baby frog.

Simon calls the tiny amphibian adorable and asks if he is his starter pokemon.

Advertisement

Simon has named him Tony and filled the entire container with water. He has made a tiny home for Tony as he has put the remaining lettuce back inside.

However, Simon was in for a surprise the next day. He found that his little friend has escaped.

Looks like Tony is up for a hide and seek game. Watch him sitting on the top of a door.

Advertisement

Tony feels comfortable in the hands of his best friend Simon. Have a look at how comfortably he is sitting.

Simon had a word with Mark Howery, who is the senior wildlife diversity biologist at Oklahoma department of Wildlife Conservation. Simon said that Mark had clarified of Tony being a frog.

Advertisement

Simon then sent one of his friends to fetch some live bugs for Tony. The author added that the baby frog need to be kept inside next couple of nights. He will be kept in until temperatures rise enough for him to be released on Thursday or Friday.

Watch the cute little thing looking inquisitively at his food and getting ready to have a morsel.

The weather seasons however took a toll on Tony’s health. According to Simon, the frog was so dehydrated and shrivelled that he was worried about him. Although, Tony regained his strength when immersed in distilled water.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you also love to keep frogs as pets?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.