Watch: Man Goes Down on One Knee, What Happened Next May Blow Your Mind

We all have that anxiety when we are planning a proposal. The jitters about whether everything will go as planned or will our partner accept us and much more that can’t be put into words. But have you imagined it backfiring on you? Something baffling happened with this man and it went wrong in all possible ways. A video has been shared on Reddit that shows a man bending on one knee to propose to his girl but what happened next not only shocked him but also the crowd standing around the couple. Read further to know.

In the video, the woman can be seen excited as he pulled out a ring and the people surrounding the couple were cheering. She got overwhelmed quickly and was jumping, but as he was going to put the ring on her finger. She started screaming at the top of her lungs. She scared the huge crowd gathered around them. The man had a shocked expression on his face while he was still on his knees.

The Redditors had a gala time reacting to the video. One of the users commented, “At that moment he knew… he fu**ed up." Another user quipped, “She’s got the zoomies." Someone also added, “To the guy with the ring: Run, just run while you still can! Don’t stop. don’t look back."

Another user said, “Her inside voice: Play it cool, play it cool… nailed it." One of them also stated, “Well apparently one of her personalities isn’t quite ready to get married just yet."

Watch the video:

Recently, another proposal went wrong when a man ditched a lavish venue and wanted to propose to his lady love in nature. The couple shared a kiss and as the man went on his knee, he stumbled a little and accidentally the ring box slipped from his hand and lost it in the waterfall. His girlfriend had a shocked expression as she turned towards the camera while he was just disappointed.

