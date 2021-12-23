WATCH: Man in Sri Lanka Hangs from Rope 30 Feet Above Ground in Kite Flying Accident

The popular sport of kite flying, part of the Thai Pongal festival, has already started in Sri Lanka. However, an unfortunate incident has been reported during a game at Point Pedro in Jaffna district. One of the competitors had a near-fatal experience which involved him hanging by a rope mid-air. The man identified as Nadarasa Manoharan was lifted 30 to 40 feet in the air during the kite-flying incident.

The father of one was flying a kite when a strong gust of wind swept him off his feet. Footage from the dramatic event was shared online. The clip reveals Manoharan clinging to the thread that was attached to his large kite. A group of around six men put all their might to lift a kite tied to ropes. The team on rescue duty slowly let the jute rope go as the kite started gliding up. In a bid to bounce, the man held on to the rope but the kite began to rise quickly which turned things awry. As a result, Manoharan was left suspended in the air at least 30 feet above the ground.

In the video, one can see his friends shouting, asking Manoharan to release the rope before the kite starts to climb higher. He held onto the rope at least for a minute before he fell on the ground. Thankfully, the man escaped unhurt and landed safely and sustained only minor injuries. Speaking to Newswire after the shocking incident, Manoharan revealed he did not realise that the people had let go of the kite rope. He claimed to hold on to the rope as the kite began to rise. While airborne, he did not look down once when his hands became numb, he let go of the rope.

Thai Pongal is a harvest festival which will be observed in the second week of January next year. Sri Lanka Tamil farmers honour the Sun God during this festive period.

