WATCH: Man Interprets Football Match to His Blind Friend, Leaves Netizens Misty-eyed

A true friend is definitely the one who is always by your side, especially in your bad times. A heart-warming video showcasing such true friendship has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a man dedicatedly interpreting a live football match for his visually impaired friend.The video was shared on Instagram by goodnews_movement and has since left users misty-eyed with the adorable bond of friendship that the two friends displayed. According to the caption of the video, Cesar interpreted the live football match for his blind friend Carlos. Cesar guided Carlos at every move in the game through his hands and attentively watched the match. Notably, Cesar is a Colombian while Carlos is Honduran, but they both celebrated when Honduras made a goal in the video. “These friends love enjoying the games together," the caption further read.

In the video, the duo can be seen sitting at the live football game between Colombia and Honduras that took place earlier this month. As Cesar faces the football ground, Carlos is seen sitting on a chair while facing him. In order to apprise his friend of all the moves that were taking place in the game, Cesar holds Carlos’ hands and details him about the match through the sense of touch.

Upon taking a closer look, it can be seen that the duo are sitting with their hands placed on a board that has a football field printed on it. Guiding him through the game, Caser takes Carlos’s hands and moves them on the board at the points where the players are positioned on the field.

As Honduras made a goal in the match, Cesar did the needful and updated his friend on it. A jubilant Carlos can then be seen clapping with joy while Cesar too celebrated and cheered him up.

The post soon went viral garnering more than 4.8 lakh likes on Instagram and melting the hearts of numerous viewers. The delightful video prompted users to praise Cesar for his sweet gesture as one wrote, “Love it! We need more friends like Cesar." While another user too couldn’t resist and wrote “That’s amazing, what a true friend."

