Watch: Man Kicks and Pulls Cow, Then Learns Lesson of a Lifetime

You might often come across sign boards that read – “Do not tease the animals" when you visit a zoo. Just like humans, animals also possess emotions, and we should never even think of hurting them. Though many people do not abide by this rule sometimes. They throw pebbles at animals, treat them poorly, and also imitate them. What they don’t understand is that the consequences of their actions might actually be quite dangerous. One such video of a man maltreating a cow, gone horribly wrong, has recently surfaced on the internet. The now-viral video has been shared on Twitter with the caption – “Kalesh With Animal. Cow-Gang Assemble."

The 16-second video opens with a man pulling a rope tied against a cow’s leg as two other boys watch him. Unable to untie the rope from the cow’s legs, the man kicks the animal mercilessly on its stomach. However, he doesn’t stop at that. The man then pulls the cow’s tail, swirling it repeatedly.

Although the cow acts patiently in the beginning, it gets visibly agitated after the man messes with its tail. It whirls around in a swift motion, knocking the man to the ground, and attacking him with its horns. The cow then stomps ruthlessly on the man’s torso, as the group of boys screams in terror.

The video has grabbed the eyeballs of many social media users. They flocked to the comments section of the video to point out the man’s fault. “Jaisa karoge waise bharoge," highlighted one user. “Well done. He deserves this… if you cannot respect such beautiful creatures of God… they will not respect you too," remarked another.

So far, the video has amassed more than 73,000 views on the micro-blogging platform. This shocking footage is a brutal reminder that you should never mess with animals.

What are your thoughts on the video?

