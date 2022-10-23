WATCH: Man Kisses King Cobra on Forehead, Internet Petrified

A recent video which is going viral shows a man kissing the world’s most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head. Uploaded by an Instagram user, Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav, the video shows a man very cautiously following the snake. Further into the video, it is seen that he finally somehow manages to give it a kiss. In the caption, it is mentioned that the name of the expert is Mr. Vava Suresh.

According to report by NDTV, he is a wildlife conservationist and a snake expert. Mr Vava has also been subjected to snake bites. However, he has caught more than 38,000 snakes and received more than 3,000 snake bites, according to Newsminute. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 1.2K likes.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video from Karnataka which went viral on the internet showed a man trying to kiss a cobra on the head after rescuing it. However, not much time into the video, the snake turned its head back and bit the man on the lip. The incident took place at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man is a reptile rescuer.

The 30-second clip begins with a man trying to kiss the snake when it suddenly bites him. Further into the video, people can be seen trying to catch the snake. “In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from #Karnataka’s #Shivamogga was bitten by the #Cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the #SnakeBite," read the caption of the video.

