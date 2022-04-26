Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Man Makes Glass Frames Using Hydro Dipping Technology. What it is

Watch: Man Makes Glass Frames Using Hydro Dipping Technology. What it is

When the glasses were dipped in the water, the design sticks to the frame of the glasses.
When the glasses were dipped in the water, the design sticks to the frame of the glasses.

The items that used to take a long time to design are now ready in minutes.

Advertisement
Buzz Staff| Local News Desk
Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:18 IST

Science and technology are all about new inventions. From factories to homes, the influence of science and changing technology is visible in everything. The items that used to take a long time to design are now ready in minutes.

Now, a video of the popular Hydro dipping — also known as immersion printing, water transfer printing, and hydro imaging — the process has been going viral on the internet. Shared by @techzexpress on Instagram, the video shows a man decorating simple glass frames within minutes.

In the video, a man is seen sprinkling something on the water, which already has a colourful design. This design is on the surface of the water. When another person puts several frames of glasses on a stick and takes them out by dipping them in coloured water, a beautiful design is imprinted on all of them.

Advertisement

When the glasses were dipped in the water, the design sticks to the frame of the glasses.

RELATED NEWS

Take a look at the video:

A thin hydrographic film based on latex and pigments is made which is placed on the surface of the water. Through a chemical reaction, this design sticks to the item.

With hydro films these days, many decorate their items like firearms, helmets, gaming controllers & ATVs. The film can be applied to many different materials such as plastic, metal, wood, and more.

Advertisement

The viral video has racked up over 2 lakh views, while more than 4,000 people have liked it. Many in the comment section praised the design of the glasses. A person wrote that it was very beautiful, while many expressed themselves by dropping fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: April 26, 2022, 11:18 IST