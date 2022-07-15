WATCH: Man Makes Lipstick Using Sterilized Syringes and Cactus in Viral Video

A video that is going viral on social media shows a man making red-coloured lipsticks with used syringes, cacti, and oil. More than the idea, it is the process that has shocked people all across social media. The clip begins with the man using sterilized syringes and cutouts of the needles. As the video moves further, the man can be seen drying up a bunch of cacti.

He further uses the Cochineal obtained from it as a red dye. Following this, the man boils the red dye with some oil and water. He then pours the hot liquid into the sterilized syringes and makes lipstick. “Not in 100 years could you guess where this is going," read the caption.

Towards the end of the video, the man can also be seen using the product that he has created. The lipstick is stored in the sterilized syringe. Here is the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 9 million views. “What was that powder he put in the matchboxes that ended up up the cactus leaves?? And how’d it get there?" commented a Twitter user. People can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, “Half of human invention is literally just doing a bunch of random shit until one thing works." Another user wrote, “Lots of people learning about cochineal for the first time today. That’s right trads-you’ve already eaten the bugs. Now get in the pod." Here are a few reactions:

What is your reaction to this?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.