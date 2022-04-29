Watch: Man Offers Water To a Thirsty Armadillo. Internet Is Impressed

Summer is official here. With each passing day, the temperature is rising. Officials are issuing warnings and requesting people to take necessary precautions to keep illness at bay. Many states in the country recorded the hottest March in 122 years. The average maximum temperature, this year, has surpassed the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004. The national capital recorded the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28.

According to reports, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Western Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha.

Such high temperatures are inhospitable not only for humans but also for animals.

Now, a video is going viral on social media that shows how animals are also reeling under the scorching heat. Susanta Nanda, who is an IFS officer, has shared a clip on Twitter in which a person offers water to a thirsty Armadillo via a water can.

In the video, the Armadillo appears to be scared at first of the person, who is holding a can. But soon the unknown person reveals his benevolence and offers water to the poor creature. The Armadillo gulps at once. Armadillos are mainly found in Latin America and the United States.

People, on the social media platform, have praised the person for his kindness.

While humans can take shelter in this scorching heat, animals don’t have any sort of luxuries like refrigerators and air conditioners. Therefore, we can take basic steps to provide animals and birds with some relief from the blistering heat.

You can keep two or more drinking water bowls on your balconies and rooftops so that thirsty birds can drink water. It is worth noting that no respite from the heat is expected for the next five days.

