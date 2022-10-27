Watch: Man Plays Football With Lions Leaving Internet Astounded

We have been always taught to stay cautious and vigilant while visiting wildlife sanctuaries or animal care centres. If you treat them with love and respect, they reciprocate. These wild animals have also adapted to human activities over the years from eating whipped cream to cake pop. Recently, an old video of a man fearlessly playing football with a lion and two lionesses has been making rounds on the internet.

In the video, the man can be seen donning a blue suit and black sneakers and playing football with the three big cats. The wild animals can be seen kicking the ball around with their paws. The lion and lionesses can be seen enjoying and running towards the ball as he kicks.

Instagram users have reacted to the video with red heart emojis in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Aww so sweet to see them playing like that and not eating the ref." Another person commented, “That looks like so much fun." Many users said, “Amazing."

The video was first uploaded in 2014. According to Metro.co.uk, the South African man named Kevin Richardson dubbed the Lion Whisperer claimed to have a special relationship with lions. He likes to get to know them over time and has even lived with them in the past.

The video has garnered more than 95,000 views since it was shared.

In another video, a tiger can be seen approaching the vehicle where a man offers a half-eaten cake pop to the big cat. The tiger then climbs and devours the sweet dish. The tiger makes sure that he doesn’t drop the food and puts a paw in front of his mouth. The video ends with the man closing the window.

The video amazed several users as they reacted to the post with adorable emojis.

