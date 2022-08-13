WATCH: Man Poses for Camera Holding King Cobra by Tail, Shocking Video Goes Viral

King Cobra is known as the most dangerous among snakes. The silent predator is known for its quick moves as it creeps up to its prey and injects its deadly venom into the victim, killing it instantly. People usually maintain a safe distance from the King Cobra to avoid its lethal fangs.

However, a recent Instagram video of a man playing tricks on a giant King Cobra has caught the attention of netizens, leaving them horrified and anxious.

Uploaded on Instagram by a page named EarthPix, the video shows Mike Holston, who claims to be a scientist by profession, tackling a King Cobra by holding its tail. The short clip opens with Mike, holding the ferocious reptile by its tail. The Cobra seemed to be in attack mode as it raises its head and hisses dangerously.

Slowly, Mike inches closer to the cobra and lifts it up with his bare hands from the ground. Although the venomous reptile looked calm in the beginning, it swiftly slithers out of Mike’s hands. As soon as the predator drops to the ground, it makes a swift turn aiming to charge at Mike. Mike carefully, takes a few steps backward, and the cobra turns away from him.

“Handling this massive king cobra is making everyone anxious," wrote EarthPix. No sooner than the video was dropped on the photo-sharing application, fans expressed their discontent over Mike’s fatal act.

While one user advised him to “Leave animals in peace!", another wrote, “I am nauseous watching this."

Mike Holston is regarded to be the real-life Tarzan. On his Instagram handle, he is often seen sharing pictures and videos, posing with various dangerous animals like snakes, komodo dragons, crocodiles, and apes.

