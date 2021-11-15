WATCH: Man Pretends to Be a Mannequin to Pull Spooky Prank on Friend

Content creators on digital platforms promise quite the entertainment. With a mix of fun videos, innovative ideas and insightful episodes from around the world, there is immense material at our disposal now. After TikTok and Instagram, YouTube shorts have created quite a buzz, especially over the last few months. The official Instagram account of YouTube posted a video of popular comedy duo Woody and Kleiny. The pranksters have been creating hilarious videos on their YouTube channel since 2013. Formerly known as Paul Wood and Paul Klein, the duo have thousands of devoted followers across their social networking accounts. Now, in a new video, Klein is seen concocting a prank attempt. The clip opens to him dressing up as a mannequin, with other original mannequins lying around in the backdrop.

Covering himself in a white bodysuit, Klein prepares to disguise and hide himself among other mannequins kept in the corner of the room. He looks just like other bodyforms lying over there. Within 20 minutes, Wood walks in and starts lifting parts of the mannequins and moving them. Just when he touches the disguised Klein, he freaks out screaming and slips. Klein tells Wood, “I’ve been lying down here for so long.”

The video produced by Woody and Kleiny have captured people's attention and sparked laughter. The video since being posted has garnered over two lakh likes and still counting. The post has also accumulated tons of funny reactions in comments. “This is creative for sure,” expressed an individual. Another shared, “I would have passed out.”

Woody and Kleiny boast10 million followers across their social networking channels — 4.7 million followers on Instagram and over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube. Since 2013, they have come a long way and cemented their place as two of the world's foremost internet content creators. The pair are known for performing light-hearted pranks on each other and out in public.

Last year, they released their first book The Social Struggle: How We Took Over The Internet. The book chronicles their initial failures that eventually transformed into international success -how they went from broken dreams to making on average over half a million views every day.

