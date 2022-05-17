Man's Proposal to Woman at Her Dad's Funeral is Right Out of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

To propose to the love of their lives, men and women usually choose special moments and places to make it memorable for both of them. However, a man in South Africa chose an unusual occasion to propose to a woman. It was her father’s funeral. You would think it’s right out of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ where SRK’s Rahul marries Kajol’s Anjali at her father’s funeral, except that in the real-life version, the story might not be all hunky-dory, if reports are to be believed.

The video shared on Twitter showed the South African man proposing to the woman at her father’s funeral. It received 98.4 k views.

According to a report, Mozella has shared this video on Tiktok. He went to a funeral where he saw a man who went on one knee and asked his girlfriend if she would like to marry him. While the girl was grieving her father’s passing, the man thought it was the moment.

There was another rumour that the man who proposed was a priest, in love with the girl. He planned to propose to her on the day of her father’s death.

The woman looked surprised but she did not react to this proposal. She neither accepted nor rejected. The man said that he was sad to see the woman crying and that’s why he chose the time of the funeral to support her. The person is being heavily criticised on social media.

Many on social media said that no matter what the situation was, the man’s conduct was completely out of place. The most strange thing was that the body of the woman’s father was kept right behind the man.

