WATCH: Man Rescues 3-year-old Girl Hanging from 8th Floor Window

In a heart-stopping incident, a three-year-old girl was seen dangling from the 8th floor window of a building in Kazakhstan when a brave man risked his life to save her. The 37-year-old man, identified as Sabit Shontakbaev, was going to work with his friend when he saw people gasping and staring at a building. As he noticed the reason behind it, Sabit, without a second thought, went upstairs to help the girl. While he clung on to the window one floor below that of a girl, his friend held his legs so that he would not trip and fall.

As per Daily Mail, the girl was left home alone by her mother, who went out shopping. The girl, becoming a victim of her curiosity, piled up her toys and the cushions lying around, to peek through the window. Unfortunately, she ended up hanging between life and death, after losing balance.

Talking about the incident, Sabit said, “We noticed that people were gathering and I immediately looked up and saw a girl hanging from the eighth floor." He went to the seventh floor and knocked at the door. “Fortunately, they immediately opened the door," he said. The young girl, as per reports, had been holding on to the railing of the window for 15 minutes before Sabit came to save her. In the video, Sabit is seen holding the girl’s leg and then catching her in his arms, saving her from the deadly fall.

A father of four, Sabit said that at the moment, he couldn’t think about anything and just wanted to help the child. Being a diligent worker that he is, he did not even wait for the mother to thank him and went straight to work as he did not want to be late.

Sabit was later awarded with a badge “For Courage in Emergency Situations," by the first Vice Minister of Emergency Situations, Major General Kulshimbaev.

Along with the award, Sabit will also be given a new three-bedroom apartment and a television.

