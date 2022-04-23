Watch: Man Saves Dog From Irrigation Canal With The Help of Digging Machine

Every single creature on this planet is equally important. However, humans believe that they are the sole masters of the world. But this human thinking is slowly and gradually changing and an example of which came to light recently when a man didn’t even think for his life to save a dog’s life.

A popular Instagram page called viral hog has shared a video that shows a person climbing on the front of the digging machine and getting down in the middle of the canal. Later, he waits for a few minutes for the dog to come near and as soon as the dog comes near, he grabs it with his hands and puts it in the machine. After that slowly the machine is pulled up and finally the dog’s life is saved.

This video was posted on April 22 and since then it is going viral. The video has received more than 11,000 likes within a day and got more than 74,000 views. More than 300 people have reacted by commenting on the video. The audience is praising this person a lot.

One of the users commented, “There are good people everywhere," another wrote, “That was stressful just watching. Amazing rescue!" One more user commented, “As a man, I can say this choked me up. Thank you, guys. I would hug you all." Many more such heart-melting comments were seen below this video.

This is not the first time viral hog has posted something like this. Viralhog’s popular social media account frequently shares videos that are sometimes shocking and also hard-warming.

Recently, in another video from Washington DC America, amid heavy rains and major traffic snarls on the road, a man got down from his car and gave an umbrella to the woman standing at the traffic lights. It appeared the lady was carrying her baby in the stroller.

