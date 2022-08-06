WATCH: Man Shows Affection To Dog at Traffic Signal, Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed

Showing love does not require grand gestures. It can be felt and seen through simple acts like caring for one another. Not only humans but animals also need love and care. Unfortunately, it is often seen that stray animals like dogs and cats are mistreated or even hit by pebbles.

However, a recent viral video of a man petting a street dog like it was a part of his family has been doing rounds on the internet. And we must tell you, it will melt your heart.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a social media user, and the caption read, “Love has no language. While I was waiting for the traffic signal to turn green, saw this and can’t control myself to shoot!"

The heartwarming video shows a man sitting on a cement block near a traffic signal in Chennai. He was surrounded by two street dogs. While one was seated beside him, another seemed to be in a playful mood, leaping onto a desk-like structure, making itself comfortable.

The man was seen petting the canine beside him with nothing but sheer love. He checked the dog’s eyes, ears, and back supposedly to look for any ticks. The dog looked like he was enjoying the attention as it sat patiently

The short video clip has won the hearts of social media users who have showered the comment section with love and kind words. While one Instagrammer commented, “love was selfless," another wrote, “The man seemed to love the stray like it was his own son." The video was also claimed to be the best thing on the Internet. The Instagram post has collected over 40,000 likes. The video has proved that love indeed does not require any language.

