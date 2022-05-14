Watch: Man Performs Fire Breathing Stunt, Leaves Internet in Utter Shock

In cartoon shows, we all have seen dragons spitting fire to target their enemies. Recently, Techz Express shared a breathtaking video in which a man was seen performing this dragon act. Confused? Let’s tell you more about this unbelievable video.

Techz Express is famous for its amazing videos, and recently, a clip of a man spitting — well, that’s how it appears — is going viral all over social media.

The video started with a man pouring a liquid into his mouth before performing the stunt. Then he brought a burning stick near his mouth. He blew on the fire and blazing flames were seen rising in the air. It also looked like the person was taking out flames from his mouth like a dragon.

Let us tell you how the person performed this stunt. The substance he is seen drinking at the beginning of the video is flammable. Usually, this substance is paraffin or purified lamp oil. When it is released from the mouth like a spray, it catches fire and the flame is seen rising in the air.

The video was captioned “What is the process?" The video received 310,000 views and 11,408 likes. One of the viewers wrote, “Show man for real", another person wrote, “The guy is amazing" and some people have also reacted by sharing emojis. Everyone is shocked to see this stunt.

Let us tell you that this is a very dangerous stunt and these performers practice it for years. Hence, never try to do such stunts at home because it can put your life in danger.

