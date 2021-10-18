WATCH: Man Spits On Tandoori Roti While Cooking in Ghaziabad Dhaba, Arrested

In a bizarre incident that has surfaced on social media and is going viral, an elderly man is caught on camera spitting on rotis while working at a Dhaba in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, named Chicken Point. The viral clip was shot by a customer, who went there to have a meal and noticed that the man flattening the dough in an unusual manner before putting it in the tandoor. On close inspection, it was found that the man was spitting on the rotis before putting it inside the hot tandoor. The man is identified as Tamizuddin, a native of the Kishanganj district in Bihar. The video, shared on Twitter, went viral and has been viewed by thousands of people who were disgusted by the deed of the cook and demanded immediate action against him.

“I do not understand why they do this. How can someone spit on food which is served to others?" wrote one user. Another wrote, “Shocking. That is why I always prefer to cook my food." Many people blamed the food joint’s owner and other employees for allegedly ignoring this malign deed.

Netizens tagged the police officials and government authorities to catalyze the process of necessary actions. As a result, according to reports, the culprit, Tamizuddin, was apprehended and sent to jail, and an FIR was registered against him.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has come to light on social media. In February 2021, an incident from a wedding in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, revealed a similar disgusting deed where a man was captured on camera spitting on rotis while making them. He was

Another such incident happened in a restaurant in West Delhi, which was also shot on video and went viral due to the sickening nature of the action.

The culprits in one of the cases were booked under the National Security Act of 1980.

