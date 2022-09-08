WATCH: Man Takes Pet Goose On a Walk, Leaves Internet Amused

The internet is filled with umpteen videos wherein pet owners take their furry companions on morning or evening walks. But did you ever see someone taking their goose on a walk? As bizarre as it may sound, a viral video of a man carrying his goose casually on the street has caught the attention of several netizens. In the clip, an elderly who has put his pet goose on a leash can be seen crossing a street.

Going by the clip, it seems that a bystander recorded the unusual event and shared it online via Twitter. The goose on the leash can be seen flapping its wings frequently as it is carried by the man. While sharing the video, the Twitter user joked, “If you’ve seen everything," emphasizing users to watch the funny clip. Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

As soon as the clip surfaced online, many internet users were able to identify the elderly man in the clip. It seems that the pet owner hails from downtown Orange, California. A user revealed that they saw the same goose with another woman, “I was at the Orange Plaza/Circle in Orange, CA at the beginning of Covid and witnessed a woman walking her goose." One more added, “We met this duck! You can find him in downtown Orange on the weekends." A netizen shared, “Same here. It’s an older couple that walks this goose around the area. We’ve talked to them."

Meanwhile, a barrage of users also ended up sharing their hilarious anecdotes on the funny clip. A netizen couldn’t believe the bizarre event and wrote, “What did I just watch?"

Advertisement

Another joked, “Should we tell him a bike would be just as effective?"

A user who was unhappy at the owner’s treatment of their pet commented, “So cruel, what kind of person does that?"

One more wrote, “I need to know why he was flying across the street tho."

Another asked a funny question, “Taking the duck out for a fly??"

The viral video has garnered over 15.8 million views on the micro-blogging site with more than 606.6 thousand likes and over 90.7 thousand retweets in interaction. Although the location of the video was identified, the name of the elderly man remains unclear.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here