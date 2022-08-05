Watch: Man Teases Herd of Cows, What Happens Next Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

A video shared by Viralhog on its Instagram channel is making people laugh out loud. The clip is about an amusing action and reaction involving an animal and a person.

In the short clip, a man is seen teasing a herd of cows. However, when he realised that a couple of them were running towards him, he, too, ran towards his accommodation huffing and puffing. Even though the man was laughing all this while, he was running to save his life.

However, what made the internet laugh was the end of the clip. The man rushed to his family and slipped into a pond. In the clip, his pup also ran like a tiger to save himself instead of protecting his owner.

His family members, who were recording all this, burst into laughter. But his daughter was so scared that she started to yell. This video has gone viral and netizens can’t stop laughing. A user wrote, “The cows were like Jeez Jason. It was just a game, you didn’t have to go all final destination with it.’’

Another wrote, “This was mind-blowing and hilarious. I loved the way he ran. Cows too came like a bodyguard standing outside the pub.’’

“He tasted the fruits of his land," said another Insta user.

