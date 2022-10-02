WATCH: Man Tries to Kiss a Cobra, Gets Bitten on the Lip

In a horrifying incident, a video from Karnataka which is going viral on the internet shows a man trying to kiss a cobra on the head after rescuing it. However, not much time into the video, the snake turned its head back and bit the man on the lip. The incident took place at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man is a reptile rescuer.

The 30-second clip begins with a man trying to kiss the snake when it suddenly bites him. Further into the video, people can be seen trying to catch the snake. “In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from #Karnataka’s #Shivamogga was bitten by the #Cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the #SnakeBite," read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 2K views. “A good lesson on the importance of consent," commented a Twitter user.

