Watch: Man Uses a Chocolate Bar to Cut a Tomato

The internet is flooded with surprising videos. With each day passing one such video pops up which manages to amaze us. We are sure to say that till now you must have not come across any video which shows a chocolate bar being used to cut anything, at least not a tomato. To your surprise, one such video has recently become an internet sensation, wherein a man could be seen sharpening the edge of a KitKat bar to use it as a knife.

In the video, posted on Instagram by an account called What How Why studio, the man cuts tomatoes with the edge of chocolate instead of a knife. Seeing the unique art and unimaginable skills, people are not able to believe what they just saw.

Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXwarWmly1f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video shows a man holding a chocolate-coated wafer bar, and narrating how he will sharpen the bar soon. He starts refining the edge of the bar with a sharpening stone. You can see that the bar of chocolate keeps getting sharper and thinner as he carefully progresses. After sharpening the chocolate bar to the extent of using it as a knife, he picks a tomato and slices it up using the chocolate.

The viral video has left everyone amazed. It has been viewed millions of times so far. The most common questions in the minds of users are the obvious ones — how and why.

Almost everyone agreed that the video was an absolute wonder but there were a few who weren’t impressed. “People do anything on Instagram," wrote a user in the comment box.

