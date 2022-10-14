Watch: Man Uses Pilates Technique To Reach His Seat in Crowded Train Compartment

We all know how overcrowded the general compartments of trains in India are. It mostly holds for local trains where even finding a place to stand becomes a herculean task, let alone getting a seat. Sometimes, in the event of not getting a seat, people may also lie down on the floor of the train. While, in the absence of seats, their doing so is understandable, it can also be a menace especially if you need to move around the train. It would be very difficult to move from one end of a compartment to the other if there are people spread all around lying on the floor.

However, Indians are famous for our popular ‘jugaad’, a term used to describe our non-conventional hack to solving a problem and a viral video will show you how a young man did exactly that in a crowded train. The crowded compartment was full of men and women lying on the floor and the man had to get to his seat. But the stream of people lying on the floor was a problem.

And then he decides to use his Pilates skills for the test. He moves across the compartment by hanging from the overhead rods that most trains have. He is seen moving along by leaping across one rod from the other while keeping his feet suspended in the air the entire time, till he reaches his seat. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Gaurav Bhardwaj with the caption saying ‘When Spiderman visits India’.

It is a classic Pilates technique performed often in functional training and the man could most likely be a fitness enthusiast. Nevertheless, the internet was left impressed with his innovative technique and reiterated the caption, dubbing him to be India’s Spiderman.

