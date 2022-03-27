WATCH: Man Waltzes with Alligator in Pond, Hand in Hand

The internet is a place where you can find anything and everything. However, with that feature of the internet, sometimes, we witness things that are outright bizarre or mind-boggling, and we have found just the thing. A video recently emerged on social media, where there’s water, an alligator, and a man. Well, the ingredients mentioned seem like a recipe for a scary video, but it is not. It actually is quite brow-raising and for all the right reasons. In the short clip that featured on various social media platforms, including Reddit, a man is seen dancing with an alligator.

Holding each other’s hands, the man and the alligator are seen waltzing in the water. The man is seen gently placing his head under the alligator’s mouth as the gator stands straight in the water. The source of the video and the place where this eccentric performance was being witnessed is not known yet.

The on-text in the video read, “Man dancing out here with an alligator."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video gained netizens’ attention, reaction-laden comments started pouring in heavily on Reddit. Many users claimed the video was from Florida, building upon the joke that goes on the internet about bizarre things happening in Florida and bizarre news with ‘Florida Man’ in the headline.

One user wrote, “Tell me your video is from Florida, without telling me your video is from Florida." Another wrote, “A bit disappointing that the title does not start with Florida Man." Another asked if it is wrong to think by default that the location was Florida.

Twitterati too, could not and did not hold back from reacting to the bizarre video. One user wrote, “The video of a man dancing with an alligator lives in my head rent-free."

Another user couldn’t explain her astonishment in words and hence used a GIF to convey her feelings.

What do you think of the video?

